Obituary: Ronald E. Gosselin, 60, of N. Springfield

Ronald E. Gosselin, 60, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 25, 2019 at North Springfield home.

He was born on Oct. 2, 1959 in Springfield to Lawrence “Pepe” Gosselin. He attended Springfield schools.

For many years, Mr. Gosselin was a self-employed carpenter for many years. He was also a handyman who could fix anything. He enjoyed woodworking, cooking and going to flea markets. He also loved shooting his guns and riding motorcycles.

Mr. Gosselin is survived by his wife of 34 years, Jacki (Pelkey) Gosselin; his children: Justin Gosselin and his wife Sara of Weathersfield; Nakita Raymond and her husband Kale of Springfield; and Krista Gosselin also of Springfield; brothers Richard Gosselin of Springfield and Robert Gosselin and his wife Virginia of Westminster; and sisters Judy Rumrill and her husband Paul of Cavendish and Debbie Madigan of Wisconsin.

Mr. Gosselin is also survived by grandson Nolan Raymond; a granddog, Hoyt; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by brothers Larry Gosselin, Gary Gosselin and Billy Gosselin.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at the Springfield Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 39 South St. in Springfield. Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.