Obituary: Steven Pencek, 67, of Rockingham

Steven L. “Snooky” Pencek, 67, of Rockingham, passed away on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019 in West Lebanon, N.H. He was born March 17, 1952 in Bellows Falls to Stephen F. and Mildred E. (Alexander) Pencek.

He was a graduate of the St. Charles School and later served in the U.S. Army.

Mr. Pencek was employed at Smiths Medical in Keene, N.H., for 11 years prior to retirement. Previously, he had worked in various capacities at Okemo Mountain in Ludlow. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, cars and motorcycles, snowmobiling and trips to Maine.

Mr. Pencek is survived by his two sisters: Linda Wright of Springfield and Charlene Wade of Westminster West. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held in St. Charles Cemetery, Bellows Falls, will be announced in the spring of 2020, when it will be held.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to the American Heart Association, 2 Wall St. #104, Manchester, N.H. 03101, or to the American Diabetes Association by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont is assisting with arrangements.