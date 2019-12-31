TRSU board agenda for Jan. 2, 2020

The Two Rivers Supervisory Union board will hold its monthly meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 2, 2020 at the Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main Street, Proctorsville. Below is the board’s agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER: a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. December 05, 2019 Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. SUPERINTENDENT’S REPORT:

VI. OLD BUSINESS: a. Policies, Second Read/Approval (D7.V2 & H9) b. Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget – 3rd Draft

VII. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VIII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. February 06, 2020 at 6:00pm – TBD