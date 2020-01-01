Whiting Library to unveil new trove of children’s books

The Whiting Library, 117 Main St. in Chester, is inviting the public to attend the unveiling of a new collection of 95 children’s books at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

The collection is made possible by a grant from the Children’s Book Project, awarded by the Pilcrow Foundation, which supports rural public libraries and celebrates cultural diversity, with a supporting donation of $400 from the Rotary Club of Chester.

Twenty-three of the books are math and science related and were awarded through the Pilcrow Foundation by a donation from Hal Berenson and Laura Ackerman of Colorado. In all, more than $1,600 in new books will be added to the children’s collection.

New books include board books for babies, picture books and chapter books. There are bi-lingual books in Spanish/English, books about scientific discoveries, artists, athletes and pioneers in all fields.

The youngest patrons will enjoy the picture books, which reflect current families and cultural sensitivity. For slightly older children, there is popular fiction, dynamic non-fiction and more titles in the evolving collection of STEAM books.