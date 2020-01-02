GMUSD Finance Committee meeting agenda for Monday Jan. 6

| Jan 02, 2020 | Comments 0

The Finance Committee of the Green Mountain Unified School District Board will hold a budget meeting at 6 p.m. on Monday Jan. 6 at Green Mountain High School, 716 Rt. 103 South in Chester. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA: (Additions & Deletions)
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES : a. December 09, 2019
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. OLD BUSINESS:  a. 4 New Proposed Positions;   b. Review FY 2021 Budget
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. TBD
VIII. ADJOURNMENT:

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Education NewsGMUSD Board of Directors agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.