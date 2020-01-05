Derry Select Board agenda for Jan. 6, 2020

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Dec. 16, 2019

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business

a. Town Treasurer – Discussion on local options tax

b. Town Treasurer – 2021 Budget Review

8. Transfer Station

a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

10. Old Business

a. Use of the Town Offices as a FEMA operations center during an emergency

b. Water/Wastewater study – Planning Advance Agreement with Vermont ANR-DEC

11. New Business

a. Review draft Town Meeting Warning

b. Discuss candidates night

c. Discuss Delinquent Tax Collector position [17 VSA 2646(9) & 2651d(a)]

12. Adjourn