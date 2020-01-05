Derry Select Board agenda for Jan. 6, 2020
The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Dec. 16, 2019
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business
a. Town Treasurer – Discussion on local options tax
b. Town Treasurer – 2021 Budget Review
8. Transfer Station
a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates
10. Old Business
a. Use of the Town Offices as a FEMA operations center during an emergency
b. Water/Wastewater study – Planning Advance Agreement with Vermont ANR-DEC
11. New Business
a. Review draft Town Meeting Warning
b. Discuss candidates night
c. Discuss Delinquent Tax Collector position [17 VSA 2646(9) & 2651d(a)]
12. Adjourn
