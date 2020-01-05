Derry Select Board agenda for Jan. 6, 2020

| Jan 05, 2020 | Comments 0

The Select Board for the town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 6 at 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Dec. 16, 2019

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business
a. Town Treasurer – Discussion on local options tax
b. Town Treasurer – 2021 Budget Review

8. Transfer Station
a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates

10. Old Business
a. Use of the Town Offices as a FEMA operations center during an emergency
b. Water/Wastewater study – Planning Advance Agreement with Vermont ANR-DEC

11. New Business
a. Review draft Town Meeting Warning
b. Discuss candidates night
c. Discuss Delinquent Tax Collector position [17 VSA 2646(9) & 2651d(a)]

12. Adjourn

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Latest NewsLondonderry Select Board Agenda

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.