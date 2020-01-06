Chester Chatter: A time for new beginnings

By Ruthie Douglas

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

Here we are in the new year, 2020, and a time for new beginnings. I’ve decided I am going to be more grateful and a little bit nicer in the year ahead.

Last year was a real test for me. I battled for my life. I also lost two of my sisters and my daughter had breast cancer. I have put all that behind me and the new year is going to be better.

Never forget those who love you and give you support. How can I ever forget those who gave me support? I am back at physical rehab once again and once again, the staff has been great. There went my Christmas with family, my birthday and New Year’s celebrations. Plans were changed but this time I will be home soon.

Here at the rehab center, there are many birds and I enjoy watching them. Chickadees come to the window feeders. The building is surrounded by woods and we often spot wild animals.

Scene and heard

The American Legion Post 67 did things differently this year. The Friday before New Year’s Eve, the boys moved the pool table out of the lounge, making room for a small band. Then from 7 to 11, a good time was had. Light food was served.

Todd West and his wife Carla have purchased the old State Police Barracks in Rockingham, where they will continue to run their Northeast Driver Training school.

In the following days, plan the new year ahead; be upbeat, cheerful and grateful.

Answer to the Dec. 16 trivia question: Chester’s annual Overture to Christmas event was begun by Jack Coleman, owner of The Inn at Long Last, now the Fullerton Inn, in 1986. He was also the founder of the Chester Players Guild.

This week’s trivia question: Why is Jan. 2 the unluckiest Day of the year?

