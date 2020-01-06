Chester Rescue Squad holds holiday party for local kids

| Jan 06, 2020 | Comments 0

From left, CVRS members with Santa are Dillan Coburn, Alyssa Letourneau, Meekah Hance, Laurie Cloud and Maryann Bonneville.

Chester Volunteer Rescue Squad, the local Dollar General and generous shoppers teamed up to help area families with gifts for the holidays.

Leading up to the holidays, the Dollar General gathered the names of families in need. Then shoppers would buy gifts at the Dollar General and donate them in a box at the store.

On Dec. 21, the CVRS held a party at the Fire Station for the children and their parents or guardians. Holiday treats were served, crafts were made and Santa handed out the gifts to 21 community children.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Community and Arts LifeIn the CommunityLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.