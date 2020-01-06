Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 8, 2020

| Jan 06, 2020 | Comments 0

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 8. NOTE: Due to the work being done on the second floor of Town Hall, the meeting will be held at NewsBank’s Fletcher House, 472 Main Street. Below is the agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the December 18, 2019 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. General Fund Budget and Capital Plan Review

5. Town Plan Review – Chapter 10 Economic Development

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Adjourn

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Filed Under: Chester Select Board AgendaLatest News

About the Author:

RSSComments (0)

Trackback URL

Leave a Reply

First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.