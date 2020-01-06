Chester Select Board agenda for Jan. 8, 2020

The Chester Select Board will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Jan. 8. NOTE: Due to the work being done on the second floor of Town Hall, the meeting will be held at NewsBank’s Fletcher House, 472 Main Street. Below is the agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the December 18, 2019 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. General Fund Budget and Capital Plan Review

5. Town Plan Review – Chapter 10 Economic Development

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Adjourn