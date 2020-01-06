To the editor: Thank you, Chester Fire and mutual aid departments
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 06, 2020 | Comments 0
We would like to thank the Chester Fire Department and ALL the mutual aid departments that came to our fire on Dec. 26.
Thank you for your dedication and willingness to help in our time of need.
Thank you for being such an important part of our community.
We are so blessed to live in such a great community.
Thank you and God bless,
Jeff and Patti Gordon
Andover
Filed Under: Commentary • Letters to the Editor
