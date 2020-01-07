Andover Select Board agenda for Jan. 13, 2020
The Select Board for the town of Andover will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at Town Office, 953 Andover Road. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Select Board meeting to order.
2. Act on Agenda.
3. Act on Minutes: Act on minutes from the Dec. 23rd meeting.
4. Public Comment (Time allowance: Five minutes per visitor, 10 minutes per topic): Members of the public may address the Board on appropriate topics that are not on this meeting’s agenda.
5. New Business:
A. Town Meeting Warning
B. Approve Select Board report for the Town Report
C. Uniforms – new proposals
6. Old Business:
A. Wrap up budgeting for fiscal year 2020-2021
7. Highways / Garage:
A. Road Commissioner’s report
8. Review and Act on Financial Orders.
9. Correspondence.
10. Adjourn.
REMINDERS:
Next Select Board Meeting, 01/27/2019, 6:30 p.m.
