Chester DRB agenda for Jan. 13, 2020

The Development Review Board for the Town of Chester will meet at 3 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 for a site visit at the corner of Baileys Mills and Lovers Lane.

At 3:30 p.m., it is to meet at 42 Maple St. for a second site visit, prior to its regular meeting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. Meeting Room #4 at the NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St., is the designated backup location if Town Hall renovations are not completed

Below is the DRB’s agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the Dec. 30, 2020 meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Boundary Line Adjustment application (#543) Joe DiBernardo for James Tomasso

4) Conditional Use application (# 544) & Special Flood Hazard Review (#546) for SVECA and the Head Start program

5) Set next meeting date

6) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters