Obituary: Elsie Mable Fuller, 93, of Springfield

Elsie Mable Hart Fuller, 93, of Springfield, died on Friday morning Dec. 20, 2019. She passed away peacefully from cancer at the Springfield Health & Rehab Center (Genesis) in Springfield.

She was born June 27, 1926 in Weston and was the last surviving daughter of Henry W. Hart and Rosetta “Rosie” ( Chadburn ) Hart.

On Feb. 17, 1945, Elsie Mable Hart married Earl Harold Fuller of Weston. Earl was in the Army and one of the first men hit by Japanese bullets in World War II and was awarded the purple heart. He predeceased her on December 9, 1973.

Mrs. Fuller enjoyed snowmobiling, crocheting and cooking, but most of all visiting with her sisters Anna and Helen, and reminiscing of their earlier days growing up.

She was predeceased by her parents, her sisters Anna Hart and Helen Merrow, and her brothers Harry Hart and Charles Hart all of Weston.

She is survived by her two daughters, known as the two Fuller Girls, Charlotte R. Austin of Baltimore and Jane C. Stevens of North Springfield. She is survived by five grandchildren: Vanessa Sipe and husband Bruce and Valerie Holden, all of Springfield; Kevan Austin and wife Tracy, and Kyle Austin all of Baltimore; and Vern Stevens and his wife Candy of Cape Coral, Fla.

Mrs. Fuller is also survived by nine great-grandchildren: Kenneth Goodell, Jazmyn Sipe, Darian Holden, Hunter Briggs, Talynn Briggs, Paige Austin, Payton Austin, Devan John Stevens and Zachary Alan Stevens, who is in the Air Force stationed in Arizona. Also survived by four great-great grandchildren: Kyeara Goodell, Raelynn Moore, Kenzi Goodell and Olivia Grover as well as a fifth who is on the way in March 2020. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She leaves behind her two precious cats Tony and Blue, who were given to her by her grandson, Vern, many years ago as a birthday present and are now being taken care of by her grandson, Kyle.

At her request there will be no calling hours. Burial will take place in the spring of 2020 at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in the care of the Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield.