Obituary: Michael Bodi, 64, of Chester

Michael L. Bodi 64, of Chester, passed away on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020 after a long battle with multiple myeloma.

He was born Aug. 14, 1955 in Vallejo, Calif., to Louis and Margaret (York) Bodi.

Mr. Bodi was a licensed master plumber and was a plumbing and heating contractor in the area for many years.

From 1972 to 1975, Mr. Bodi served in the U.S. Navy (Seabees), and was a member of the American Legion Post 67 in Chester, a life member of the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 723 in Chester and a life member of the National Rifle Association.

Mr. Bodi is survived by his sister Cindy (Louis) Raimondi of Staten Island, N.Y., his brother Louis (Val) Bodi of Middletown, N.J, and many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister Monica (Nick) Capano on Jan. 2, 2003.

Friends may call at the Davis Memorial Chapel, 99 Summer St. in Springfield, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 11 with the service immediately following at the chapel conducted by the American Legion.