TRSU Board of Directors agenda for Jan. 13, 2020

The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union, consisting of members of the Ludlow-Mt. Holly Unified Union School District Board and the Green Mountain Unified School District Board, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.

I. CALL TO ORDER:

a. Roll Call

II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:

III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. Jan. 2, 2020 Regular Meeting

IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

V. OLD BUSINESS:

a. Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget – 4 Draft

VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:

VII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Feb. 06, 2020 at 6 pm – TBD

VIII. ADJOURNMENT