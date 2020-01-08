TRSU Board of Directors agenda for Jan. 13, 2020
Jan 08, 2020
The Board of Directors of the Two Rivers Supervisory Union, consisting of members of the Ludlow-Mt. Holly Unified Union School District Board and the Green Mountain Unified School District Board, will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13 at Cavendish Town Elementary School, 573 Main St. in Proctorsville. Below is its agenda.
I. CALL TO ORDER:
a. Roll Call
II. APPROVAL OF AGENDA:
III. APPROVAL OF MINUTES: a. Jan. 2, 2020 Regular Meeting
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
V. OLD BUSINESS:
a. Fiscal Year 2020/2021 Budget – 4 Draft
VI. PUBLIC COMMENTS:
VII. SET NEXT MEETING DATE AND AGENDA: a. Feb. 06, 2020 at 6 pm – TBD
VIII. ADJOURNMENT
