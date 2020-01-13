Obituary: Fredericka Holden, 92, of Springfield
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 13, 2020 | Comments 1
Fredericka “Freddy” Holden 92, passed away on the evening of Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital.
She was born on Jan. 25, 1927 in Bellows Falls, to Frederick and Hazel (Austin) Fair. She graduated from Springfield High School.
On June 4, 1949 she married Raymond E. Holden in Springfield. He predeceased her on Nov. 4, 2014.
Mrs. Holden worked as a secretary with the Fellows Gear Shaper Co. in Springfield for more than 30 years.
She was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester and with the Springfield Humane Society. She was very family oriented, loved to write letters to family and friends, and enjoyed working on her property, especially mowing her lawn.
Mrs. Holden is survived by her sister Janice Fielder of Springfield. She is also survived by nephew Frederick Fielder (Alyce) and nieces Kathi Nacca (Joe), Marilyn Beebe, Jenevia Holden and Kimberly Cooper, all of New York; niece Bonnie Snarski (Jim) and nephew Keith Albee, both of Vermont; niece Karen Trefry (Mike) of New Hampshire; and niece Marlene Gardner (Bruce) and nephews Donald Holden, Max Holden (Mickey) and Larry Holden (Loretta), all of Florida,
A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Church in Chester with burial in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail Springfield, Vt. 05156 or by clicking here or to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 8 Chester, Vt. 05143.
Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.
Filed Under: Latest News • Obituaries
About the Author:
Comments (1)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.
Freddy and Janice are more than active members of St. Luke’s Church; they have been twin pillars of St. Luke’s since long before I came around in the early ’80s.
I have so admired Freddy’s spirit and native sensibility – notwithstanding those times when I was an altar boy at St. Luke’s, feeling her eyes on me and knowing I’d better light the candles in the right order and be wearing decent shoes under my robe. Over the years I came to appreciate Freddy’s eye on things. Somebody’s got to have standards, yes? Somebody has to hold the line, and Freddy truly held her own in this world.
The loss of her presence and wisdom in this world is a blow, but I will remember her. Freddy will live within all of us who love her. Janice and Fred, our hearts are with you now.