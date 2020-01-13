Obituary: Fredericka Holden, 92, of Springfield

Fredericka “Freddy” Holden 92, passed away on the evening of Sunday Jan. 5, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital.

She was born on Jan. 25, 1927 in Bellows Falls, to Frederick and Hazel (Austin) Fair. She graduated from Springfield High School.

On June 4, 1949 she married Raymond E. Holden in Springfield. He predeceased her on Nov. 4, 2014.

Mrs. Holden worked as a secretary with the Fellows Gear Shaper Co. in Springfield for more than 30 years.

She was an active member of St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Chester and with the Springfield Humane Society. She was very family oriented, loved to write letters to family and friends, and enjoyed working on her property, especially mowing her lawn.

Mrs. Holden is survived by her sister Janice Fielder of Springfield. She is also survived by nephew Frederick Fielder (Alyce) and nieces Kathi Nacca (Joe), Marilyn Beebe, Jenevia Holden and Kimberly Cooper, all of New York; niece Bonnie Snarski (Jim) and nephew Keith Albee, both of Vermont; niece Karen Trefry (Mike) of New Hampshire; and niece Marlene Gardner (Bruce) and nephews Donald Holden, Max Holden (Mickey) and Larry Holden (Loretta), all of Florida,

A memorial service will be held at a later date at St. Luke’s Church in Chester with burial in the Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Springfield Humane Society, 401 Skitchewaug Trail Springfield, Vt. 05156 or by clicking here or to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 8 Chester, Vt. 05143.

Davis Memorial Chapel is assisting with arrangements.