Obituary: Gary Chase, 66, of Rockingham

Gary D. Chase, 66, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020 at his home in Rockingham following an illness.

He was born Jan. 23, 1953 in Springfield, the son of Charles and Elizabeth (Hodgdon) Chase, and graduated from Springfield High School with the class of 1971.

On July 5, 1975, he married Denise Douglas at the Calvary Baptist Church in Springfield.

Mr. Chase was a cabinet maker and worked for Vermont Custom Cabinetry in Westminster for 40 years prior to his retirement. He loved working with wood — especially creating unique cutting boards — and building. He enjoyed cutting his own firewood, which he considered therapeutic. He also enjoyed reading and especially loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Chase is survived by his wife, Denise (Douglas) Chase; three daughters: Shannon Chase of Washington, Vt.; Ashlynn Chase of Chester and BrieAnn Chase and her fiancé Nick Wardwell of Rockingham; his sister Sandi Crilly of Barre and brothers Greg Chase and his wife Kathy of Rockingham; Charles Chase Jr. and his wife Addie of Athens and Dana Chase and his wife Nola of Springfield. He is also survived by his step-mother, Janice Chase of Springfield and grandchildren Odyn Farley and Kendall Wardwell as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life service will be held at the Crown Point Country Club in Springfield from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan, 23, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Melanoma Research Fund, C/O Megan Daniels, Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St. Boston, MA 02114 or by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.