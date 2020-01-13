Obituary: Hildagarde Jaquith, 89, of Chester

Hildagarde B. “Hilly” Jaquith, 89, of Chester, passed away on Dec. 9, 2019 at Springfield Health & Rehabilitation Center in Springfield.

She was born May 4, 1930 in Monroe, N.H., the daughter of Oscar and Electa (Griffin) Bedor, graduating from of St. Johnsbury Academy in 1948.

Her husband of 38 years, Norman “Jake” Jaquith, died in 1987.

Mrs. Jaquith and her husband owned and operated Jake’s Esso on Clinton Street in Springfield and later Jake’s American U-Haul in Chester. She was a life member of the Eastern Star, and for many years was the organizer of bingo, which began with the Masons and continued with the Springfield Fire Department. She loved music, playing both piano and organ, and was a longtime organist at the Jamaica Church.

She is survived by her three daughters: Andrea Wilson and her husband Dan of Chester, Suzanne Jaquith and her husband Stephen Burns of Carleton, Kansas, and Joan Benton and her fiancé David Lake of Quechee; a sister, Penny Barlow of Florida; and three grandchildren: Christine Edwards and her husband Larry, Kimberly Rawson and her husband Wayne, and Matthew Wilson and his wife Amber.

She is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Taylor Wilson, Madison Wilson, Chase Rawson and Kyleigh Moses; and one great-great-grandson: Brayden; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister Matilda Yount and brother Leslie Bedor.

Private graveside services will be held in Glebeview Cemetery in South Londonderry at the convenience of the family.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.