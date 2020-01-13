Obituary: Richard Maynard, 79, Perkinsville native

Richard G. Maynard passed away peacefully at his home in Harrison, Maine, on Dec. 28, 2019, surrounded by family.

Born Jan. 25, 1940, in Windsor, he grew up in Perkinsville, graduating in 1958 from Springfield High School. He was active in the Boy Scouts, earning his Eagle Scout badge and Order of the Arrow.

Mr. Maynard graduated from Dartmouth College in 1962, with a degree in government and economics. He then served in the U.S. Army as 1st lieutenant, infantry, airborne ranger, at the demilitarized zone in South Korea. He studied at the University of Sao Paulo, Brazil, and earned his master’s degree in Economics at the University of Pennsylvania.

Known to his friends as “Dick,” he worked in Washington, D.C., until retiring to Maine. He worked for and on behalf of the federal government in the early days of computer technology for economic analysis, pioneering the use of computer modeling and computer graphics in policy analysis.

Mr. Maynard worked with the World Computer Graphics Association and was a member of the World Future Society. Later he worked for Booz Allen Hamilton and General Dynamics as a management consultant serving diverse government clients.

Mr. Maynard volunteered at his children’s schools and with Citizens for a Better City in Falls Church, Va. He was happiest outdoors, working in his garden and woods, fishing, kayaking, hiking in the mountains of New Hampshire or Virginia and cross-country skiing or snowshoeing.

Mr. Maynard is survived by his wife of 43 years, Susan Dovell; daughters Kelly Maynard (husband Josh Brown and son Evan) and Anne Hancock (husband Brian and son Bodhi), both of Madison, Wisc.; and sisters Marion Smith of Bar Harbor, Maine, and Kathaleen Giurtino of Chester. He was predeceased by his parents, Dorothy Collins Bean of Perkinsville and Gerald Upton Maynard of Charlestown, N.H.; and sister Carlene Ann of Perkinsville.

A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church in Bridgton, Maine, at 11 a.m. Jan. 25. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Harrison Food Bank, P.O Box 112, Harrison, Maine 04040. Online condolences may be shared with his family by clicking here.