Chester Planning Commission agenda for Jan. 20, 2020
Shawn Cunningham | Jan 14, 2020 | Comments 0
The Chester Planning commission will hold a regular meeting from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday Jan. 20, 2020 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm St., Chester. Below is its agenda.
1. Review minutes from the Jan. 6, 2019 meeting
2. Citizens Comments
3. Go over map changes with Gabe Ladd
4. Discuss PC initiatives / issues with Regional Planning Commission assistance
5. Discuss date and agenda for next meeting
6. Adjourn
Filed Under: Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.