Chester Water, Sewer; Select Board agendas

The Chester Water/Sewer Commissioners will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 15 prior to the Select Board meeting. Both will be held at Town Hall, 556 Elm St. in Chester. Below are their agendas.

Water/Sewer Commissioners agenda

1. Approve Water Budget

2. Approve Sewer Budget

3. Adjourn

Special Select Board meeting agenda

1. Approve Minutes from the Jan. 8, 2020 Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Appoint Health Officer

4. Approve the 2020 General Fund Budget & Capital/Bond Plan

5. Review Town Warning

6. Review Academy Building Lease

7. New Business/Next Agenda

8. Adjourn