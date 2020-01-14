College News

The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 at the University of Vermont in Burlington. To be named to the UVM Dean’s List, students must have a grade-point average of 3.0 or better and rank in the top 20 percent of their class in their respective college or school. The following students from your area have been named to the dean’s list for the fall 2019 semester:

Raymond Albanese Jr. of Ludlow;

Samuel Charette of Weston;

Jacquelyn Nutter of South Londonderry;

Tristan St. Cyr of Springfield and

and Jordan Stewart of Chester

The following seniors at Castleton University graduated in December 2019. They will be recognized during the 233rd Commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 16, at the Castleton Pavilion.

Caitlyn Beman of Chester ;

; Daniel Tyrrell of Cavendish and

Kristina Knockenhauer of Chester

Catherine Sikes of Londonderry has been named to the fall semester 2019 Dean’s List at Dean College, located in Franklin, Mass.

Paige Congdon of Springfield, an elementary education major, has been named to the Plymouth State University President’s List for the fall 2019 semester. To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a grade point average between 3.7 and 4.0 during the fall 2019 semester and must have attempted at least 12 credit hours during the semester. Plymouth State is located in Plymouth, N.H.