Derry rescue squad seeks one-day volunteers

The Londonderry Volunteer Rescue Squad needs volunteers to help label and stuff 6,000 letters for the rescue squad’s annual benefit and fundraiser.

Come for an hour or two, or plan to stay for lunch. Lunch, snacks and good company will be provided. Volunteers of all ages are welcome.

The envelope stuffing will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 at the Rescue Squad building on Route 100 about one-third of a mile north of the blinking light at the intersection of Routes 100 and 11 in Londonderry.

LVRS serves the tri-mountain towns of Andover, Bondville, Landgrove, Londonderry, Peru, South Londonderry, Stratton, Weston, Windham and Winhall. Funds raised by this benefit will help cover the squad’s day-to-day operating expenses, training, ambulance maintenance and replacement, and the purchase of equipment and supplies.