Obituary: Laura Dudek, 72, of Chester

Laura Kate Dudek, 72, passed away from cancer on Friday evening, Jan. 10, 2020, at her home in Chester surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 26, 1947, in Bronx, New York, the daughter of Louis and Connie (Ferro) Siracusano.

She graduated from State University of New York at New Paltz, where she was a member of the Theta Phi Gamma sorority. Laura enjoyed cooking, gardening and travel.

On July 10, 2006, she married Thomas A. Dudek in Camden, Maine.

Mrs. Dudek was a kindergarten teacher for three decades at Chester-Andover Elementary School in Chester. From 2000 to 2008, she taught grades 3 and 4 at Grafton Elementary School. After serving two years as the librarian at the Grafton Public Library, Mrs. Dudek retired in 2010.

Mrs. Dudek is survived by her husband, Tom; her sister, Louise King; step-children Beth (Jeff) Musacchio and Jason Dudek; two step-grandchildren; and several cousins.

Celebrations of Life will be held in Chester and Camden (dates to be announced) in the spring. Donations in Mrs Dudek’s memory may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

