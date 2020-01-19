Athens man arrested in Londonderry burglary, auto theft

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

An Athens man was arrested Saturday in connection with burglaries, auto theft and several other charges including attempting to elude police starting in Londonderry and ending in Brattleboro.

According to a Vermont State Police press release, Jason Moul, 38, entered a home on Rt. 11 in Londonderry around 3 p.m. and took clothing and keys to a 2016 Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck, which was equipped with OnStar. Police say that Moul took the truck and was driving south when OnStar located him on Rt. 30 in Dummerston.

Brattleboro Police tried to stop vehicle, but Moul continued driving and OnStar shut the vehicle down. The truck came to a stop on Harris Avenue and, according to police, Moul took off on foot and allegedly broke into homes in the Harris Avenue neighborhood.

Brattleboro officers were able to track down Moul and he was taken to the Westminster Barracks for processing. He was charged with DUI-drugs, burglary, grand larceny, aggravated operation without owner consent, attempting to elude, gross negligent operation and unlawful trespass.

Moul is being held on $10,000 bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility and is scheduled to be arraigned in Windham County Superior Court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

OnStar reactivated the vehicle and the owner was able to drive it home to Londonderry.