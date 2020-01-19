Londonderry Select Board agenda for Jan. 20

The Select Board of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Jan. 6, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

7. Town Officials Business

a. Board of Listers – Annual certificate of no appeals/suits [32 VSA 4155]

b. Town Treasurer – 2021 Budget Review

c. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review

8. Transfer Station

a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Discuss Road Crew uniforms

c. Annual VTrans Certificate of Highway Mileage [19 VSA 305(b)]

d. Discuss special weight limits for highways and bridges [23 VSA 1400b & 1400c]

e. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 VSA 1400a]

f. Conflict of Interest waiver for Town Attorney to draw up agreement on request to

improve and maintain portion of Under the Mountain Road (TH36) and Legal Trail #2

10. Old Business

a. Consider participation in the WRC Regional Broadband initiative

b. Approve Town Meeting Warning [17 VSA 2641 & 2642]

c. Septic fields – Consider proposals for PFAS sampling

11. New Business

a. Town Office generator – connection to Town garage

12. Adjourn