Londonderry Select Board agenda for Jan. 20
The Chester Telegraph | Jan 19, 2020 | Comments 0
The Select Board of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at 100 Old School St. in South Londonderry. Below is its agenda.
1. Call Meeting to Order
2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda
3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Jan. 6, 2020
4. Selectboard Pay Orders
5. Announcements/Correspondence
6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens
7. Town Officials Business
a. Board of Listers – Annual certificate of no appeals/suits [32 VSA 4155]
b. Town Treasurer – 2021 Budget Review
c. Town Treasurer – Year-to-date budget review
8. Transfer Station
a. Updates
9. Roads and Bridges
a. Updates
b. Discuss Road Crew uniforms
c. Annual VTrans Certificate of Highway Mileage [19 VSA 305(b)]
d. Discuss special weight limits for highways and bridges [23 VSA 1400b & 1400c]
e. Consider application(s) for excess vehicle weight permits [23 VSA 1400a]
f. Conflict of Interest waiver for Town Attorney to draw up agreement on request to
improve and maintain portion of Under the Mountain Road (TH36) and Legal Trail #2
10. Old Business
a. Consider participation in the WRC Regional Broadband initiative
b. Approve Town Meeting Warning [17 VSA 2641 & 2642]
c. Septic fields – Consider proposals for PFAS sampling
11. New Business
a. Town Office generator – connection to Town garage
12. Adjourn
