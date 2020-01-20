Obituary: Frederick Ramen Jr., 86, of Chester

Frederick C. Ramen Jr., 86, of Chester, passed away on the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020 at the Jack Byrne Center in Lebanon, N.H., surrounded by his family.

He was born Aug. 30, 1933 in Queens, N.Y., the son of Frederick Sr. and Catherine (Beckert) Ramen.

Mr. Ramen held master’s degrees from New York University and Long Island University.

On Nov. 21, 1970, he married Irene Elizabeth Smith in Flushing, N.Y.

Mr. Ramen worked for 22 years at Citibank, retiring as a vice president. He was also an associate professor of Sociology and Business at Suffolk Community College on Long Island and the Community College of Vermont in Springfield.

He enjoyed gardening, playing piano and building. And he also frequently performed in various character roles with the Springfield Community Players, the Chester Players and the Cape Coral players in Florida.

Mr. Ramen was a member of Rotary International and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. He was a volunteer at the Springfield Hospital and Cape Coral Hospital.

Mr. Ramen is survived by his wife Irene; his children Jeffrey Paul Ramen and Catherine Marie Ramen; his granddaughter Emma Mary Ramen; and his siblings: the Rev. Paul Ramen and Ann Trapani and Joan Currey.

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Church, 96 S. Main St. in Chester, with Rev. Paul Ramen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Springfield Humane Society by clicking here or by sending checks to 401 Skitchewaug Trail Springfield, Vt. 05156. Memorial contributions can also be made to the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative & Hospice Care Gift Fund by clicking here or by sending a donation to the center c/o D-H/Geisel Office of Development Attn: Gift Recording One Medical Center Drive, HB 7070 Lebanon, N.H. 03756-0001.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.