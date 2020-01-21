Chester DRB agenda for Jan. 27, 2020

The Development Review Board of the Town of Chester will meet at 4 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 for a site visit at 130 Pleasant St., the location of the new Emergency Services Building.

At 6 p.m. at Town Hall, 556 Elm St., it will hold its public hearing. Below is its agenda.

1) Review draft minutes from the Jan. 13, 2020 meeting

2) Citizens comments

3) Conditional Use application ( #545) by Town of Chester for a new Emergency Services building

4) Set next meeting date

5) Deliberative session to review previous or current matters