Londonderry public meeting to focus on concerns in water supply, wastewater conditions

The Town of Londonderry will be holding the first of three public meetings to discuss concerns regarding water supply and/or wastewater disposal within the North and South Villages.

This initial meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Town Office-Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry.

Londonderry has received funding from the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation to conduct an analysis of existing water and wastewater conditions, and to develop workable solutions to address community needs that may arise from the study.

The town’s engineering consultant, Dufresne Group, will present information on the importance of water and wastewater services, describe the scope of the study, and address project-related questions from community members.

This is the public’s opportunity to share thoughts and get answers to questions. Click here for additional information about the project and the meeting.