Vermont’s towns are run by community minded folks who step up and serve in local government positions – from town clerks and select board members to Library Trustees, Listers, Constables and more.

This is the time of year that residents can take out a petition to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day elections. Below is the list of offices for the towns of Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry and Weston.

Andover Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 953 Andover Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. For more information call 875-2765. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Auditor 1 3 years Select Board 1 3 years Select Board 2 1 year Town Clerk 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 1 year Lister 1 3 years Tax Collector 1 1 year Cemetery Sexton 1 1 year Agent to Prosecute 1 1 year Constable 1 1 year Green Mountain Unified School District Director 1 3 years Cemetery Commission 1 3 years

Cavendish Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 37 High St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 226-7291. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Town Agent 1 1 year Auditor 1 1 year Auditor 1 1 year of 2-year term Auditor 1 3 years Select Board 2 1 year Select Board 1 2 years of 3-year term Select Board 1 3 years Town Clerk 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Town Grand Juror 1 1 year Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years Green Mountain Unified School District Director 1 1 year Green Mountain Unified School District Director 1 3 years Library Trustee 1 5 years

Chester Petitions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173. Petitions must have 25 – 30 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday Jan. 27. POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Select Board 2 1 year Select Board 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Town Grand Juror 1 1 year Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years Green Mountain Unified School District Director 2 3 years Agent to Defend Suits 1 1 years Trustees of the Whiting Library 2 3 years Town Clerck 1 3 years

Grafton Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 117 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 843-2552. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday Jan. 27. POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Town Clerk 1 3 years Auditor 1 2 years Auditor 1 3 years Delinquent Tax Collector 1 3 years Select Board 1 3 years Select Board 2 2 years Lister 1 3 years Library Director 2 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Town Grand Juror 1 1 year Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years Trustee of Campbell & Woolson Fund 1 3 years Town Agent 1 1 year

Londonderry Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 100 Old School St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 824-3356. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.

POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM Town Moderator

1 1 year Town Clerk 1 3 years Town Treasurer 1 3 years Select Board 1 3 years Select Board 1 2 years Lister 1 3 years First Constable 1 1 year Second Constable 1 1 year Delinquent Tax Collector 1 1 year Town Grand Juror 1 1 year Town Agent 1 1 year Cemetery Commission 1 5 years Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years