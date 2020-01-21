Take a run: Offices open in local governments Petitions to be on the ballot are due Jan. 27
Vermont’s towns are run by community minded folks who step up and serve in local government positions – from town clerks and select board members to Library Trustees, Listers, Constables and more.
This is the time of year that residents can take out a petition to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day elections. Below is the list of offices for the towns of Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry and Weston.
Andover
Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 953 Andover Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. For more information call 875-2765. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Auditor 1 3 years
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 2 1 year
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 1 year
Lister 1 3 years
Tax Collector 1 1 year
Cemetery Sexton 1 1 year
Agent to Prosecute 1 1 year
Constable 1 1 year
Green Mountain Unified School District Director 1 3 years
Cemetery Commission 1 3 years
Cavendish
Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 37 High St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 226-7291. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Agent 1 1 year
Auditor 1 1 year
Auditor 1 1 year of 2-year term
Auditor 1 3 years
Select Board 2 1 year
Select Board 1 2 years of 3-year term
Select Board 1 3 years
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Green Mountain Unified School District Director 1 1 year
Green Mountain Unified School District Director 1 3 years
Library Trustee 1 5 years
Chester
Petitions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173. Petitions must have 25 – 30 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday Jan. 27.
POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Select Board 2 1 year
Select Board 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Green Mountain Unified School District Director 2 3 years
Agent to Defend Suits 1 1 years
Trustees of the Whiting Library 2 3 years
Town Clerck 1 3 years
Grafton
Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 117 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 843-2552. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday Jan. 27.
POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Auditor 1 2 years
Auditor 1 3 years
Delinquent Tax Collector 1 3 years
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 2 2 years
Lister 1 3 years
Library Director 2 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Trustee of Campbell & Woolson Fund 1 3 years
Town Agent 1 1 year
Londonderry
Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 100 Old School St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 824-3356. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Clerk 1 3 years
Town Treasurer 1 3 years
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 1 2 years
Lister 1 3 years
First Constable 1 1 year
Second Constable 1 1 year
Delinquent Tax Collector 1 1 year
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Town Agent 1 1 year
Cemetery Commission 1 5 years
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Weston
Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 824-6645. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITION NUMBER OPEN LENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
1 1 year
Town Clerk 1 1 year
Town Treasurer 1 1 year
Select Board 1 3 years
Select Board 1 2 years
Lister 1 3 years
Library Trustee 1 5 years
Trustee of Public Funds 1 3 years
Constable 1 1 year
Town Grand Juror 1 1 year
Town Agent 1 1 year
Cemetery Commission 1 5 years
