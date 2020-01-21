Take a run: Offices open in local governments Petitions to be on the ballot are due Jan. 27

Vermont’s towns are run by community minded folks who step up and serve in local government positions – from town clerks and select board members to Library Trustees, Listers, Constables and more.

This is the time of year that residents can take out a petition to get on the ballot for Town Meeting Day elections. Below is the list of offices for the towns of Andover, Cavendish, Chester, Grafton, Londonderry and Weston.

Andover

Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 953 Andover Road, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon on Friday. For more information call 875-2765. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITIONNUMBER OPENLENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Auditor13 years
Select Board13 years
Select Board21 year
Town Clerk13 years
Town Treasurer11 year
Lister1 3 years
Tax Collector11 year
Cemetery Sexton11 year
Agent to Prosecute11 year
Constable1 1 year
Green Mountain Unified School District Director13 years
Cemetery Commission13 years

Cavendish

Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 37 High St., from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 226-7291. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITIONNUMBER OPENLENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Agent11 year
Auditor11 year
Auditor11 year of 2-year term
Auditor13 years
Select Board21 year
Select Board12 years of 3-year term
Select Board13 years
Town Clerk13 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Town Grand Juror11 year
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Green Mountain Unified School District Director11 year
Green Mountain Unified School District Director13 years
Library Trustee15 years

Chester

Petitions are available at the Town Clerk’s Office, 556 Elm St., between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 875-2173. Petitions must have 25 – 30 signatures and are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. on Monday Jan. 27.
POSITIONNUMBER OPENLENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Select Board21 year
Select Board13 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Town Grand Juror11 year
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Green Mountain Unified School District Director23 years
Agent to Defend Suits11 years
Trustees of the Whiting Library 23 years
Town Clerck1 3 years

Grafton

Pick up petitions at the Town Clerk’s Office, 117 Main St., from 9 a.m. to noon and from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. If you have any questions, call the Town Clerk’s Office at 843-2552. Petitions are due back in the Town Clerk’s Office by 5 p.m. Monday Jan. 27.
POSITIONNUMBER OPENLENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Clerk13 years
Auditor12 years
Auditor13 years
Delinquent Tax Collector13 years
Select Board13 years
Select Board22 years
Lister1 3 years
Library Director23 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Town Grand Juror11 year
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Trustee of Campbell & Woolson Fund13 years
Town Agent11 year

Londonderry

Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 100 Old School St., from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. For more information, call 824-3356. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITIONNUMBER OPENLENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Clerk13 years
Town Treasurer13 years
Select Board13 years
Select Board12 years
Lister13 years
First Constable11 year
Second Constable11 year
Delinquent Tax Collector11 year
Town Grand Juror11 year
Town Agent11 year
Cemetery Commission15 years
Trustee of Public Funds13 years

Weston

Petitions are available at the Town Clerk's Office, 12 Lawrence Hill Road, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call 824-6645. Petitions are due back by 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27.
POSITIONNUMBER OPENLENGTH OF TERM
Town Moderator
11 year
Town Clerk11 year
Town Treasurer11 year
Select Board13 years
Select Board12 years
Lister13 years
Library Trustee15 years
Trustee of Public Funds13 years
Constable11 year
Town Grand Juror11 year
Town Agent11 year
Cemetery Commission1 5 years

