College News

Jennifer Vaughan of Springfield graduated in the fall of 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Vermont Tech of Randolph Center in the fall of 2019.

The following Vermont Tech students made Dean’s List of Honors for the fall semester of 2019. These are degree students carrying 12 or more letter-graded credit hours who achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Ryan Cooney of Springfield , a student in the Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology program.

, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Professional Pilot Technology program. John Holleran of Chester , a student in the Bachelor of Science Electromechanical Engineering Technology program.

, a student in the Bachelor of Science Electromechanical Engineering Technology program. Thomas Knockenhauer of Chester , a student in the Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering program.

, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Engineering program. Morgan Stevens of Grafton, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Business Technology and Management program.

a student in the Bachelor of Science in Business Technology and Management program. Matthew Stretton of Chester, a student in the Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology program.

Mack Walton of Chester has been named to fall 2019 Dean’s List at Clarkson University in Pottsdam, N.Y. Dean’s List students must achieve a minimum 3.25 grade-point average and also carry at least 14 credit hours.

Samantha Mirra from Springfield, a student of Health/Science/Pre-physician Assistant, has been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2019 term at Springfield College in Massachusetts. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have a minimum semester grade point average of 3.500 for the semester.