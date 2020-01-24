Telegraph Poll: On changes to Vermont’s recreational cannabis laws

The select boards of Chester, Londonderry and Weston have been discussing Vermont state legislation that would create a marketplace for recreational cannabis, weighing whether it is a good idea and what role they and their communities would play if it comes to pass. As a matter of fact, Londonderry residents will have the opportunity to vote on an article at Town Meeting concerning the issue. Current state legislation is proposing a 16 percent excise tax and could include a 2 percent local option tax, but that could change.