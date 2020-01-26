Obituary: Wilhelmina Allen, 95, of Chester

Wilhelmina H. Allen 95, of Chester, passed away on the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at the Gill Odd Fellows Home in Ludlow.

She was born Aug. 17, 1924 in Columbia, Conn., the daughter of Laurens and Dena (Frey) Holbrook. She received her education in Connecticut, graduating from Windham High School in Willimantic, Conn. She later graduated from Cosmetology and Beauty School in Springfield, Mass.

On Oct. 19, 1946, she married Richard L. Allen in Springfield, Mass. He predeceased her on June 14, 2014.

For more than 25 years, Mrs. Allen was employed as a parts inspector with the Stanadyne Co. in Windsor, Conn.

She lived in Willington, Conn., for many years, wintering in Florida for more than 20 years, before moving to Chester in 2004.

Mr. and Mrs. Allen were members of the Tri City Riders Motorcycle Club in Connecticut for 15 years. For many years, they were also avid Airstream campers.

Mrs. Allen also enjoyed crocheting, reading and doing puzzles.

She is survived by son Richard H. Allen of New Bern, N.C., and daughter Shirley A. Barrett of Chester. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Matthew Allen; Peter Allen; Kevin Frappiea; Suzanne Petronic; Louisa Young and Margaret Wynne. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Mrs. Allen was predeceased by 10 siblings.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at the Chester Congregational Church, 469 Main St. in Chester, with the Rev. Susan Moody officiating.

Burial will be in the spring at the Pleasantview Cemetery in Chester.

Contributions may be made in her memory to the Activities Fund at the Gill Odd Fellows Home, 8 Gill Terrace, Ludlow, VT 05149 or to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH by clicking here or by sending donations to Visiting Nurse and Hospice for VT and NH, P.O. Box 881 Brattleboro, VT 05302.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.