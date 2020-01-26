Obituary: Zena Weldon, 79, of Springfield

Zena Weldon died on Jan. 10, 2020. She was born on April 9, 1940, in Bridgeport, Conn., to Elizabeth Chickvary and Daniel Edward Robinson and lived near the shore until 1987 when she moved to Chester, before eventually settling in Springfield.

To explore her childhood pleasure and dreams, Zena began taking workshops in drawing and watercolor painting. She served on the board of the Saxtons River Art Guild in various offices, and taught watercolor materials and techniques. In later years, she contributed to the guild as editor of its newsletter. Her paintings appear in private collections in Vermont, New Hampshire, Florida, Oregon, Michigan and Canada.

In lieu of flowers, Zena requests you remember her by extending to others in your community and the world all the acts of kindness, forgiveness and love you gave to her. She believed that the words “Thank You” are both blessing and prayer.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 Fairground Road in Springfield. Zena had a large and creative circle of friends, and she will be dearly missed.