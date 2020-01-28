Chester Planning Commission agenda for Feb. 3

The Chester Planning Commission will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at Town Hall, 665 Elm St. Below is its agenda.

1. Review minutes from the Jan. 20, 2020 meeting

2. Citizens Comments

3. Discuss proposed Stone Village Zoning District density and list of uses

4. Discuss single-family development restrictions in R18

5. Discuss Wood Processing use over 6,000 square feet in R18

6. Discuss non-residential uses town-wide

7. Discuss Building and Construction Trades, Heavy Construction Trades and Professional Office uses in R18

8. Discuss date and agenda for next meeting

9. Adjourn