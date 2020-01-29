College News

The following students have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire in Durham for the fall 2019 semester.

Students named to the Dean’s List at the University of New Hampshire have earned recognition during a semester enrolled in a full-time course load of 12 or more graded credits. Highest honors are awarded to students who earn a semester grade point average of 3.85 or better out of a possible 4.0. Students with a 3.65 to 3.84 average are awarded high honors and students whose grade point average is 3.5 through 3.64 are awarded honors.

Sierra Kehoe of Chester , who is majoring in Earth Sciences, earned Highest Honors;

, who is majoring in Earth Sciences, earned Highest Honors; Katrina Ewens of Londonderry , majoring in Applied Animal Science, earned High Honors;

, majoring in Applied Animal Science, earned High Honors; Elizabeth Mackenzie of North Springfield , majoring in Zoology, earned Highest Honors;

, majoring in Zoology, earned Highest Honors; Carol Blum of Springfield, majoring in Sustainable Agriculture & Food Systems, earned Highest Honors.

Nicholas Chobor of Cavendish has earned a Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. He participated in commencement exercises in December.

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Trustees’ List for the fall 2019 semester. Students on the Trustees’ List have achieved a 4.0 grade point average for two or more consecutive semesters at the Burlington college.

Maygan Daly of Springfield and

and Kaya Mulligan of South Londonderry

The following students have been named to the Champlain College Dean’s List for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in the fall 2019 semester.

Taylor Drinker of Springfield;

Rose Jackson of Chester;

Ian Kehoe of Chester and

and Joshua Sherman of Springfield

Spencer Fowler of South Londonderry was named to the fall 2019 Dean’s List at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y., having achieved a GPA of at least 3.5.

Ilana Newton of W. Townshend, who is in the nursing program, was named to Vermont Technical College’s Dean’s List for the fall semester. Dean’s List honorees at the Randolph Center school must achieve a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.