Obituary: Frederick Way, 79, of Chester

Frederick S. Way Jr. 79, of Chester passed away on Thursday evening, January 23, 2020 at the Springfield Hospital in Springfield, VT. He was born January 29, 1940 in New Haven, CT, son of the late Frederick S. Sr. and Bernice (Kuropat) Way.

On October 15, 1966 Fred married Lynn Therese Hofer in Hamden, CT. They lived in Cheshire, CT where he worked for Mite Corporation. They moved to an historic home in Chester, VT in 1977 with their four daughters, and have resided there for 43 years. Fred was employed by Jones & Lamson Machine Tool Company in Springfield, VT. Later he worked for the Windham Foundation at the Old Tavern in Grafton, VT for 24 years.

Fred’s lifelong passion was railroads and model railroad design. He owned and enjoyed a model railroad shop in Chester; collected and built hundreds of HO scale models and scenery; and sustained lifelong friendships with colleagues and customers throughout New England in a style uniquely his own.

He was interested in history, carrying on his father’s study of the Civil War as well as family genealogy.

He was also fond of bird watching and enjoyed learning about the many species at his bird feeders. In recent weeks he was deeply moved by the plight of endangered animals in the Australian wildfires.

He loved his family, children and grandchildren, and doted on his pet cats. Fred had a gift for storytelling, sharing amusing and sometimes fantastical stories with anyone who would listen. His dry sense of humor, although living on in his teenaged grandchildren, will be missed by all.

Fred is survived by his wife Lynn, and by brother Richard Way and his wife Candace of Clinton, CT; by his four daughters, Melissa Rodrigues and her husband John Rodrigues Jr. of Westport, MA; Lauren Way and her partner Robert Riddles of Holyoke, MA; Amanda Narconis and her husband Thomas Narconis III of Burkburnett, TX; Christa Huchingson and her husband Brent Huchingson of Wichita, KS. He also leaves six loving grandchildren: Theo Stegall Way, Anastasia and Isaac Narconis, and Megan, Madison, and Connor Huchingson, to all of whom he was Papa.

A memorial service to celebrate his life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church in Chester, Vermont at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 15, 2020. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers please reach out to someone in your life who is ill or lonely or in need, giving them your time and love in memory of Frederick. He was grateful for all the kind gestures of family and friends when he was ill. Donations can be made in his memory to First Universalist Parish of Chester, P.O. Box 90, Chester, VT 05143 or your choice of Australian wildfire animal relief fund.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield, Vermont is assisting with arrangements.