Who’s on the March 3 ballot for town offices in Andover, Cavendish, Chester & Grafton?
Shawn Cunningham | Jan 29, 2020 | Comments 0
© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC
Monday, Jan. 27 was the deadline for candidate petitions to be turned in at Town Clerks’ offices all over Vermont. Here are the candidates for offices in our area who will be voted on by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 3. Those running for offices in Weston and Londonderry will be nominated and voted from the floor, as will some Andover offices. (Contested offices are in bold.)
Andover
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – Joe Fromberger
Cavendish
- Moderator – Michael J. Ripley
- Town Clerk – Diane McNamara
- Town Treasurer – Diane McNamara
- Select Board – Two 1-year terms – Sandra Russo, Stephen Plunkard
- Select Board – 2 years of a 3-year term – George Timko
- Select Board – 3-year term – Robert W. Glidden
- Town Agent – No candidate
- Auditor 1-year term – Peter LaBelle
- Auditor 1 year of 2-year term – No candidate
- Auditor – 3 years – No candidate
- Town Grand Juror – Theresa McNamara
- Trustee of Public Funds – No candidate
- Library Trustee – No candidate
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – 1 year of a 3-year term – Kathleen Lamphere
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – 3-years – No candidate
Chester
- Moderator – Bill Dakin
- Town Clerk – Deb Aldrich
- Town Treasurer – Deb Aldrich
- Select Board – Two 1-year seats – Leigh Dakin, Scott Blair, Jeff Holden
- Select Board – 3-year term – Arne Jonynas
- Town Grand Juror – No candidate
- Agent to Defend Suits – No candidate
- Trustee of Public Funds – Colleen Garvey
- Whiting Library Trustee – Two 3-year terms – Colleen Garvey, Donna Matthews
- Green Mountain Unified School District Director – Two 3-year seats – Rick Alexander, Jeannie Wade and Patty Davenport
Grafton
- Moderator – David Ross
- Town Clerk – Kimberly Record
- Town Treasurer – Kimberly Record
- Auditor – One 2-year term – Heather Gregory
- Auditor – One 3-year term – Deb Plummer
- Delinquent Tax Collector – Michelle Dolloph
- Select Board – One 3-year term – Joseph Pollio and Ron Pilette
- Select Board – Two 2-year term – Alan Sands, John Gregory and Carol Lind
- Lister – Hardy Merrill
- Library Director – Two 3-year terms – Lucia Corwin and Jay Maciejowski
- Town Grand Juror – No candidate
- Trustee of Public Funds – Ronald Carey
- Trustee of the Campbell & Woolson Fund – Ronald Carey
- Town Agent – Kimberly Record
Filed Under: Andover • Cavendish • Chester • Grafton • Latest News
About the Author:
Comments (0)
Leave a Reply
First name or initial and last name required. COMMENTS WILL BE DELETED WITHOUT THEM. No aliases accepted.