Who’s on the March 3 ballot for town offices in Andover, Cavendish, Chester & Grafton?

Monday, Jan. 27 was the deadline for candidate petitions to be turned in at Town Clerks’ offices all over Vermont. Here are the candidates for offices in our area who will be voted on by Australian ballot on Tuesday, March 3. Those running for offices in Weston and Londonderry will be nominated and voted from the floor, as will some Andover offices. (Contested offices are in bold.)

Andover

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – Joe Fromberger

Cavendish

Moderator – Michael J. Ripley

Town Clerk – Diane McNamara

Town Treasurer – Diane McNamara

Select Board – Two 1-year terms – Sandra Russo, Stephen Plunkard

Select Board – 2 years of a 3-year term – George Timko

Select Board – 3-year term – Robert W. Glidden

Town Agent – No candidate

Auditor 1-year term – Peter LaBelle

Auditor 1 year of 2-year term – No candidate

Auditor – 3 years – No candidate

Town Grand Juror – Theresa McNamara

Trustee of Public Funds – No candidate

Library Trustee – No candidate

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – 1 year of a 3-year term – Kathleen Lamphere

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – 3-years – No candidate

Chester

Moderator – Bill Dakin

Town Clerk – Deb Aldrich

Town Treasurer – Deb Aldrich

Select Board – Two 1-year seats – Leigh Dakin, Scott Blair, Jeff Holden

Select Board – 3-year term – Arne Jonynas

Town Grand Juror – No candidate

Agent to Defend Suits – No candidate

Trustee of Public Funds – Colleen Garvey

Whiting Library Trustee – Two 3-year terms – Colleen Garvey, Donna Matthews

Green Mountain Unified School District Director – Two 3-year seats – Rick Alexander, Jeannie Wade and Patty Davenport

Grafton