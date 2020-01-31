Christopher Work, 46, of Chester

Christopher M. Work, 46, passed away at his home in Chester on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020 following a brief illness.

He was born on March 5, 1973 in Stoughton, Mass., the son of Ronald B. Sr. and Lesley (Henkel) Work.

In July of 1973, he moved to Vermont with his family, attending school in Chester and graduating from Green Mountain Union High School.

For several summers, Mr. Work was employed by the Cemetery Department for the Town of Chester. He later was employed with Churchill Coatings, Stocker Plumbing and Heating and, for the last nine years, he has worked in Source Development with NewsBank Inc. in Chester.

Mr. Work loved being a Vermonter. He enjoyed hunting and X-box gaming, and was an avid the New England Patriots fan and knew every statistic. He was always available to lend a hand to his mother.

He is survived by his mother Lesley Paquette; his brother Ronald “Brad” Work Jr.; his aunt Melody Henkel and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was predeceased by his father Ronald B. Work Sr.

A celebration of Life service will be held at the Masonic Temple in Chester at a later date.

Contributions may be made in his memory to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

Davis Memorial Chapel of Springfield is assisting with arrangements.