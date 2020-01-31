Londonderry Select Board agenda for Feb. 3

The Select Board for the Town of Londonderry will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3 at the Twitchell Building, 100 Old School St. in S. Londonderry. Below is its agenda.

1. Call Meeting to Order

2. Additions or Deletions to the Agenda

3. Minutes Approval – Meeting of Jan. 20, 2020

4. Selectboard Pay Orders

5. Announcements/Correspondence

6. Visitors and Concerned Citizens

a. Update on School District FY2021 budget – Dick Dale

7. Town Officials Business

a. Board

8. Transfer Station

a. Updates

9. Roads and Bridges

a. Updates

b. Consider request for boot drop – Ruck Up Inc. (for May 16, 2020)

c. Consider request for warning signs on Main Street

d. Consider agreement on request to improve and maintain portion of Under the

Mountain Road (TH36) and Legal Trail #2

e. Access Permit 2020-01 – Derry Woods Road, Parcel #110002.000 (Hunter Kaltsas)

10. Old Business

a. Town Office generator – Discussion on connection to Town garage

11. New Business

a. US Census municipal boundary validation

12. Adjourn