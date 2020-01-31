Robert Becker, 72, of Springfield

Robert C. “Yogi” Becker, 72, of Springfield, passed away on Jan. 27, 2020 at Hanover Terrace in Hanover, N.H., following an illness.

He was born on Nov. 19, 1947 to Harold and Edith (Ericson) Becker in Ludlow, Mass., and attended Chicopee High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1977 to 1981.

For more than 10 years, Mr. Becker was employed as a bus driver for The Current. Previously, he drove for Webster Trucking in Brattleboro.

An avid New England sports fan, he enjoyed reading, NASCAR and going to local race tracks. For several years, he played Santa Claus for Christmas Trees of Vermont.

Mr. Becker is survived by his wife of 17 years, Je-Ann (Masters) Becker; daughter Pamela Ambrose and her husband Steven, of Springfield; and sons Jason Gravel and his wife Susannah, of Randolph, and Jeffrey Stoodley, of Bellows Falls. He is also survived by seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Springfield Loyal Order of Moose Lodge, 39 South St. in Springfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or by clicking here.

Davis Memorial Chapel in Springfield is assisting with arrangements.