Chester Select Board agenda for Feb. 5, 2020

The Chester Select Board will hold its regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday Feb. 5 at the Chester Town Hall, 556 Elm Street in Chester. Below is the agenda.

1. Approve Minutes from the January 15, 2020 Selectboard Meeting and January 17, 2020 Special Selectboard Meeting

2. Citizen Comments

3. Old Business

4. Review Academy Building Lease

5. Certificate of Highway Mileage

6. New Business/Next Agenda

7. Adjourn