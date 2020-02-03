2020 Chester Winter Carnival schedule of events

©2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

The 2020 Chester Winter Carnival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15 and Sunday, Feb. 16 in various locations throughout Chester. Below is the schedule of events, courtesy of the Chester Recreation Dept.



Saturday, Feb. 15



10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Children’s snowmobile demo rides sponsored by the Chester Snowmobile Club. The club will hold demonstration rides for children 11 and under on a closed course using mini snowmobiles. The rides will be held on the field next to the American Legion 637 Rt. 103 south. Please dress appropriately and bring a helmet if you have one.

10 a.m. to noon: Troy Wunderle’s Big Top Adventure Workshop at Chester-Andover Elementary School, 72 Main St.

Noon: Sledding at the Pinnacle Recreation Area on Lovers Lane.



Noon to 4 p.m.: Pie Tasting at the Southern Pie Cafe, 94 the Common. $5. per plate. Proceeds donated to the Chester Recreation Dept. Free face-painting.

Noon to 3 p.m.: Sleigh Rides with Smokeshire Farm at the Pinnacle.

6 to 8 p.m.: Bonfire/Music/Skating Party at the Pinnacle.

Southern Pie Cafe will be on hand from 5 to 8 p.m. with coffee, hot chocolate and slices of pie for sale.

Sunday, Feb. 16



10 a.m.: Broom Hockey at the Pinnacle. Please email recreationinchester@yahoo. com to sign up your team.