Chester People’s holds Welcoming Day

for new branch manager Feb. 14

People’s United Bank in Chester, 57 S. Main St., will be holding an official Welcoming Day during its regular hours — 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. — on Friday, Feb. 14 to give customers a chance to meet the new branch manager, Tim Rumrill, a Black River High graduate and Ludlow resident.

Light refreshments will be served during this meet and greet.

Rumrill, who graduated from Endicott College with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Marketing, began his career with People’s in July 2019. He moved back to the area after spending a summer in Nantucket working as concierge manager for the Boat Basin. Rumrill enjoys outdoor activities such as hunting, fishing and softball, and looks forward to becoming part of the Chester community.

Karner now partner in Huntley Wealth Management group

Huntley Financial Services of Ludlow announces that Derek Karner is a new full-time partner to its Wealth Management group. Karner has been working directly with owner Mark Huntley over since 2017, has become critical to the practice and has been building relationships with its clients over that time.

Karner’s responsibilities include a variety of operational duties including account maintenance, fund transfers, new account opening, trade execution, and security analysis. In 1993, Karner earned a bachelor of science in finance with a concentration in economics from Bentley University in Waltham, Mass.. He has worked as production manager and craftsman at his family’s business, Clear Lake Furniture in Ludlow, since its founding in 1994.

Karner lives in Belmont, with his wife Stephanie and their two cats. In his spare time, Karner enjoys outdoor activities including skiing, snowshoeing, golf, fishing and home improvement.

HFS specializes in Retirement Plan Rollovers and Income strategies. Its private portfolios include individual stocks, bonds, exchange traded funds and annuities. For more information, call 1-888-922-1035.

Clinical psychologist Lenselink joins Twin State

Twin State Psychological Services announces that Gerda Lenselink, MA is now affiliated with the group.

Lenselink received her degree in Clinical Psychology at the University of Leiden, the Netherlands. She moved to the United States in 1994 and is licensed to practice psychology in Vermont as a Licensed Psychologist-Masters. She worked at Healthcare and Rehabilitation Services as area manager of the Children’s Division and Clinical Supervisor in Springfield for many years before joining Twin State Psychological Services.

Lenselink has extensive experience in providing assessment, psychotherapeutic and consultation services in schools and multiple healthcare settings. She is also experienced in Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing treatment as well as Sensorimotor Psychotherapy. She provides psychotherapeutic and assessment services for children, adolescents and adults.

Twin State Psychological Services is located at 29 Ridgewood Road in Springfield. For more information, call 802-885-5719.

One Credit Union raises, donates $16,000 to Make-A-Wish Vermont

One Credit Union, headquartered in Springfield, presented Jamie Hathaway, CEO of Make-A-Wish Vermont with a check for $18,000 at the One CU annual team meeting on Jan. 25.

This money was raised as part of a yearlong effort in 2019 with the help of One Credit Union members and staff in our local communities. “Thank you all so much for this incredible donation – this amount of money goes a long way in bringing hope and joy to the kids with critical illness in our communities,” Hathaway said.

Throughout the year, One Credit Union worked to raise money at community events through bake sales and giveaways, and many One CU employees contributed by way of payroll deduction. During the holiday season, the One CU team designed and created Make-A-Wish snowflakes to sell to members in local branches. To top it all off, One Credit Union matched every donation given, dollar for dollar, bringing the total to $18,000. The Vermont chapter will receive $16,000 and the New Hampshire chapter will receive $2,000.