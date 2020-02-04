Grafton Select Board agenda for Feb. 10

The Grafton Select Board will hold a special meeting beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10 at Town Hall, 117 Main St. in Grafton. Below is his agenda.

1. Adopt Agenda
2. Discussion:

  • Roles of individual Select Board members in the presentation of the Articles at Pre-Town Meeting;
  • In order to be clear on answers to questions, if any, on the budget, discussion with the Treasurer on the proposed budget and its relation to past budgets;
  • Any other item for pertinent to Pre-Town meeting.

3. Public Comment
4. Other Business
5. Date of Next Select Board Meeting: Feb. 17, 2020
6. Adjourn

