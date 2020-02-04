VSP seeks owners of apparently stolen property

© 2020 Telegraph Publishing LLC

During 2016 and 2017, Vermont State Police investigated a number of thefts and burglaries in Windham County and southern Windsor County.

As these cases were concluded, there were items that police recovered that they believe had been stolen. However, the owners remain unknown. These include assorted small and large tools, building materials, electronics and various household items. All are being held being held by State Police in Westminster.

If you are missing property that you believe may have been stolen, you are urged to contact the Westminster Barracks Evidence Officer – with a description of the property – at jesse.robson@vermont.gov or at 802-722-4670.