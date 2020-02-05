19th century comes to Taylor Farm; early registration open for Chester LEGO contest

Chester LEGO Contest seeks early entrants

The 2020 LEGO Contest will take place on Saturday, March 14, with organizers urging early registration by Friday March 6 to qualify for the discount entry fee of $15. The entry fee afterward is $20.

Click here to download the registration form. Printed forms are available at the Whiting Library on Main Street in Chester, at Chester-Andover Elementary School, and at Grafton Elementary School.

The contest will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at NewsBank Conference Center, 352 Main St in Chester and is open to LEGOmaniacs Pre-K through Grade 8 and their families.

Participants should construct their original creations (no kits allowed), with a maximum size of 24” x 36”, and bring them to the Conference Center between 9 and 10 a.m. on March 14.

At 12:30 LEGO prizes will be awarded to winners and runners-up by age classes, with special awards for the Judges’ choice for Best in Show and Most Vermont creations. The Creators’ Choice Award will be given to the entry that the contestants themselves vote as the most outstanding creation.

A check for the registration fee should be made out to “St. Luke’s Church” and mailed, along with the registration form, to the Registrar, Lillian Willis, PO Box 318, Chester, VT 05143.

Sponsored for the ninth year by St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, the event will benefit both the church and the Children’s Section of Chester’s Whiting Library. For additional information, please contact Lillian Willis at 802-875-1340 or lbwillisct@comcast.net.