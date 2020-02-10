GM Unified School District public meeting on budget set for Feb. 27

| Feb 10, 2020 | Comments 0

The Green Mountain Unified School District, consisting of the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will hold a public information hearing on the proposed 2020-21 budget at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the auditorium of Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester.

Click here to read the Signed Annual Meeting Warning.

