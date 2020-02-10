GM Unified School District public meeting on budget set for Feb. 27
Feb 10, 2020
The Green Mountain Unified School District, consisting of the towns of Andover, Baltimore, Cavendish and Chester, will hold a public information hearing on the proposed 2020-21 budget at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 27 in the auditorium of Green Mountain Union High School, 716 VT-103 in Chester.
