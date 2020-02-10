Ludlow-Mt. Holly School District to hold public budget hearing Feb. 25

The Ludlow-Mount Holly Unified Union School District, consisting of the towns of Ludlow and Mount Holly, will hold a public information hearing on the proposed 2020-21 budget at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 25 in Presidential Hall (the gymnasium) of the Ludlow Elementary School, 45 Main St. in Ludlow.

Click here to reading the signed warning.

