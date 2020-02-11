To the editor: A Valentine to Ruthie Douglas

On Feb. 14, 2016, a beloved family friend, Ruthie Douglas (Chester resident and Chester Chatter columnist), married Jim and I.

Our marriage has been so blessed and we are fortunate to have such amazing people in our lives like Ruthie!

Seven months later, Ruthie married my father-in-law, James Perry Sr., to his wife Paula Perry on Oct. 12, 1996. They have enjoyed playing cards together for years now!

Jim Sr. is a lifelong Chester resident — since his childhood/teen years. And worked on the Douglas Farm. He retired from the Chester Highway Department.

Paula Perry is well-known as a friendly face in the Chester Jiffy Mart, from which she retired recently.

Jim Jr. (aka “Bub”) began working on the Flamstead farm as a young boy and eventually became a master GMC technician for Stoddard Auto and Springfield Automart.

I was a transplant from Charlestown, N.H., and worked as a registered nurse for Chester Family Medicine and an EMT for the Chester Ambulance Service.

Our forever home is now in Tennessee. But we will always treasure our Chester family and friends.

Sincerely,

Laurie Perry

Tennessee